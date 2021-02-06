Former Manchester United star Andy Ritchie believes better fitness has contributed to Paul Pogba’s form over the last couple of months.

Pogba started the season on a poor note and very soon lost his place in the starting eleven amidst all the speculation over his future due to his agent’s insistence on him wanting to leave the club.

But the Frenchman has turned it around over the last few months and has played a pivotal role in keeping Manchester United in the conversation for the Premier League title this term.

Ritchie pointed out at the start of the season the midfielder was struggling with injuries, which contributed to his poor performances.

He feels a proper run in the team coupled with him staying fit has helped him to get back his rhythm and has made him look like the player that everyone knew he was.

Ritchie said on MUTV: “He had lots of niggles.

“He had the ankle problems and he has been dogged by injuries all season.

“And when you get that run in the team, you don’t get any niggles, you get back to your game, which he certainly has.

“The fitness does play a part because you can get around the pitch better, you are not struggling to get to people, maybe he was before and he was giving free-kicks.

“So, he is back in form now.”

Pogba was rested from Manchester United’s 9-0 demolition of Southampton on Tuesday night and is expected to return to the starting eleven when the Red Devils host Everton at Goodison Park today.