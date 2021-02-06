Haverfordwest County chairman Rob Edwards has expressed his delight at extending the loan of Leeds United starlet Matthew Turner until the end of the season.

The young goalkeeper joined the Welsh outfit on an initial three-month loan in October as Leeds looking to find him regular senior team football.

Turner impressed all at the Welsh Premier outfit during his spell and they were keen to make sure they kept hold of him.

The club’s chairman Edwards took the time to express his delight at the club keeping the Leeds man, insisting that he will now look forward to seeing Turner out on the pitch again for the remainder of the season.

“We are delighted to have Matt stay on until the end of the season”, Edwards told his club’s official site.

“He has been great so far and we look forward to seeing him out on the Bridge Meadow pitch again.”

Turner has managed five appearances for Haverfordwest so far this season, managing one clean sheet.

They currently sit in seventh spot in the Welsh Premier, having collected 20 points from their opening 16 games.