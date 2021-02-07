Fixture: Hamilton Academical vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Rangers have revealed their line-up and substitutes to go up against Brian Rice’s Hamilton Academical outfit at the Fountain of Youth Stadium in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

Celtic managed to edge out Motherwell 2-1 on Saturday to close the gap to Rangers to 20 points, but the Gers can quickly respond by taking three points today.

They face a Hamilton side sitting rock bottom of the league table and having lost 16 of their 25 games so far, including suffering an 8-0 drubbing by Rangers the last time the two teams met.

Gers boss Steven Gerrard has Allan McGregor in goal for today’s game, while James Tavernier and Borna Barisic are full-backs.

The centre-back pairing that Gerrard chooses is between Connor Goldson and Filip Helander.

Midfield sees Rangers deploy Glen Kamara, Bongani Zungu and Joe Aribo, while Ianis Hagi and Ryan Kent support lone striker Cedric Itten.

Gerrard has options on the bench if needed at any point, including Kemar Roofe and Scott Wright.

Rangers Team vs Hamilton Academical

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Barisic, Kamara, Zungu, Aribo, Hagi, Kent, Itten

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Bassey, Patterson, Balogun, Simpson, Jack, Davies, Wright, Roofe