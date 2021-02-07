Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs West Brom

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have announced their starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League meeting with West Brom at home.

Jose Mourinho’s side have hit a tough run of form and went down to a 1-0 loss at home against Chelsea in their last game to make it three defeats on the spin.

Tottenham will be confident of returning to winning ways today however as second bottom West Brom provide the opposition at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Mourinho remains without defender Sergio Reguilon and midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

Hugo Lloris slots into goal for Tottenham, while at the back Mourinho picks Serge Aurier and Ben Davies as his full-backs. Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez are centre-backs.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will look to boss midfield, while Tanguy Ndombele is also given the vote to play. Harry Kane up top is supported by Lucas Moura, Erik Lamela and Heung-Min Son.

Tottenham beat West Brom 1-0 in the earlier fixture between the two sides thanks to a goal from Kane.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs West Brom

Lloris (c), Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Lamela, Lucas, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Hart, Doherty, Rodon, Dier, Sissoko, Bergwijn, Bale, Scarlett, Vinicius