Noel Whelan believes that Leeds United could witness big changes in the summer and feels if the Whites can offload the likes of Ezgjan Alioski, Tyler Roberts and Helder Costa then they should.

Alioski has been occupying the left-back role for the majority of the current campaign under Marcelo Bielsa, with Stuart Dallas asked to play in other positions.

While the North Macedonian is getting regular game time, both Roberts and Costa have only played bit part role so far this season and former Leeds star Whelan feels the Yorkshire giants should move them all on if there is the chance in the summer.

Whelan is expecting Leeds to overhaul their squad in the next window and is of the view that Alioski, Costa and Roberts should all be on the chopping block, with the Whites focusing on replacing them with better players.

Mateusz Klich is another player who has struggled in recent outings, but Whelan feels it is too soon to count out Poland international from returning to form.

“I think there will be a big change [in the summer], I really do”, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the loss against Everton.

“And I think players [like Alioski, Costa, Roberts] bar Klich, he would be a question mark, but I think these players absolutely [need to leave the club], if we can get them out.

“If we can get them on contract somewhere else, free up some money.

“And then really start looking to see if we can bring more quality in strength and depth that can deal with the Premier League.”

Leeds did not add any new players to their ranks during the recently concluded winter transfer window, but are expected to be much more active when the window opens again in the summer.