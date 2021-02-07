Tony Dorigo feels Liverpool are suffering a similar sort of problem to that which affected Leeds United after they won the title in 1992.

Dorigo was part of the Leeds side which saw off Manchester United in a title race to land the league crown in 1992, but the following season the Whites struggled badly.

In the 1992/93 campaign, Leeds finished a lowly 17th and only won 12 of their 42 games, a long way from the 22 games they had won the previous season.

Liverpool have also suffered a drop-off after winning the league last term, with injuries also biting, and the Reds may find the title out of reach if they lose today against Manchester City.

Dorigo conceded that Liverpool’s drop-off has been a shock as they still have some brilliant players, but he feels they could be suffering a similar issue to that which affected Leeds.

He warned that when the bubble bursts it is difficult to get back on track.

The former Leeds star said on LUTV when asked about Liverpool: “It is quite remarkable because they have got some wonderful players, an excellent manager and they walked the league last season.

“I know better than most that from season to season things can change and when a certain bubble bursts, it is very hard to turn it around.

“Of course, when we won the title, the following year away from home we really had a mental problem and we couldn’t win a game.

“At home we still had one of the strongest records going, it was just a strange thing.

“Liverpool are having a similar sort of thing – their home record was absolutely amazing, no one had beaten them for god knows how long and all of a sudden they are coming like thick and fast like buses.

“Yes, of course, the injuries are something, but when suddenly that infallibility starts to appear, everyone just drives through it and that’s what is happening to Liverpool.”

Liverpool suffered injuries to first choice centre-backs Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk earlier this season, but only brought in new centre-backs on the final day of the January transfer window, by which time they had already dropped eight points during the month and also exited the FA Cup.