Fixture: Liverpool vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Premier League leaders Manchester City have named their team and substitutes to lock horns with rivals Liverpool at Anfield this afternoon.

The Citizens sit two points clear of Manchester United in the league table and also boast a game in hand on the Red Devils; they are seven points clear of Liverpool, who are fourth, and also have a game in hand on the Reds.

Pep Guardiola has guided Manchester City to a 13-game winning run, but the Spaniard is still without Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Ake.

For this afternoon’s game Guardiola has Ederson in goal, while at full-back he picks Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko. Ruben Dias and John Stones form the centre-back pairing.

Further up the pitch Manchester City deploy Rodrigo and Ilkay Gundogan, while Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden are selected. Raheem Sterling plays and wears the captain’s armband,

Guardiola has options on the bench if needed, including Ferran Torres and Gabriel Jesus.

Manchester City have not beaten Liverpool at Anfield in the league since 2003, a run of 17 games.

Manchester City Team vs Liverpool

Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Sterling (c)

Substitutes: Steffen, Jesus, Laporte, Torres, Mendy, Fernandinho, Garcia, Doyle, Bernabe