Fixture: Liverpool vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Liverpool have confirmed their team and substitutes to welcome league leaders Manchester City to Anfield in the Premier League this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at Anfield in their last league outing and have now lost three of their last five games across all competitions.

The Reds have now brought in two new centre-backs in the shape of Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak, but both players only arrived on deadline day, while the month of January saw Liverpool drop nine points in the league and exit the FA Cup; neither start today.

Jurgen Klopp will hope his team can soon go on a lengthy winning run, starting with this afternoon’s meeting with Manchester City.

The earlier fixture between the two teams this season at the Etihad ended in a 1-1 draw.

For this game, Alisson slots in between the sticks while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson are full-backs. In central defence Jordan Henderson and Fabinho get the vote to start.

Further up the pitch Liverpool have Georginio Wijnaldum, Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara in midfield, while Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah are the goal threats.

Klopp has options on the bench if needed, including Ozan Kabak and Divock Origi.

Liverpool Team vs Manchester City

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Henderson, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Jones, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Kabak, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, Origi, Phillips, N Williams