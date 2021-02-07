Liverpool legend Ronnie Whelan has insisted that Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak will need time to settle down and understand the Reds’ way of playing.

The Reds finally moved on deadline day in order to address their defensive issues and signed two defenders in Davies and Kabak in final hours of the winter transfer window.

Davies arrived on a permanent deal from Preston and the Reds signed Kabak on loan from Schalke with an option to buy.

Neither have been picked to start against Manchester City this afternoon and Whelan believes that the duo need time to bed in and adapt to the way that Liverpool play the game.

He conceded that neither of them are the big-money signings that some Liverpool fans hoped for, but insisted that Jurgen Klopp’s record in the market suggests that they could turn out to be top players for the Merseyside giants.

Whelan said on LFC TV, previewing the Manchester City game: “Hopefully, they can fit in.

“You can’t say you can put the two of them in as two centre-backs and think this is going to be alright.

“They need time to settle in, they need time to settle down and know the way the team play, know how defensively they play, do they push up or drop off and when to push up and when to drop off.

“But it is two more bodies into the club.

“Not the two that everybody would have been expecting like a £40m or £50m centre-back coming in but he hasn’t [done that].

“You cannot say anything about a Klopp signing until after a while because usually, they do turn out pretty good.

“If these two turn out to be as good as some of the other signings Klopp has brought in, Liverpool and the supporters will be very happy.”

Kabak has been handed a spot on the bench against Manchester City, though Davies is missing from the matchday squad entirely.