Liverpool legend Gary Gillespie believes that Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling benefited from no fans being at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s men grabbed a 4-1 win on Merseyside to all but end Liverpool’s hopes of being able to overhaul them in the chase for the Premier League title.

Sterling, back at his former club, was a standout performer in the victory and got on the scoresheet in the 76th minute.

Gillespie admits that Sterling turned in a strong display against Liverpool, but feels it was likely due to the fact that no supporters were inside Anfield.

He stressed that Sterling benefited from having no crowd to get on his back and made the most of it on an afternoon when he wore the captain’s armband.

“Sterling I thought had probably one of his best games against Liverpool that we’ve seen”, Gillespie said post match on LFC TV.

“Again that possibly is because there’s no crowd there.

“He hasn’t had anything to react to.

“The crowd have given him an awful lot of stick when he’s played and he didn’t have that today.

“He was captain for the day and I thought his performance was very, very good, as was [Phil] Foden’s.”

Sterling completed the full 90 minutes against Liverpool and Manchester City now boast a ten-point advantage over the Reds, with a game in hand.