Rangers legend Mark Hateley admits that Bongani Zungu is struggling to make the impact in games that Ryan Jack and Steven Davis do, with the South African rarely playing penetrating passes.

Zungu was given the vote to start in midfield alongside Joe Aribo and Glen Kamara at Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

He clocked 60 minutes in the 1-1 draw at the Fountain of Youth Stadium before being replaced by Jack.

The jury is out on whether Rangers will try to turn Zungu’s loan from Amiens into a permanent deal in the summer and Hateley feels when compared with the Gers’ top midfield performers he is coming up short.

Hateley stressed that midfielders need to be able to match Jack and Davis to force their way into the mix at Ibrox.

“You’re comparing him with Ryan Jack and Steven Davis because that’s the benchmark”, Hateley said on the Rangers Ten10 Podcast.

“He is not the same. He is not as urgent on the ball. He gets the ball, has a little one-two touch, then he will make the pass, sideways. Very rarely have I seen him do a penetrating pass.

“Ryan and Steven have got all that and that’s what he’s being compared with.

“That’s where we are with building a successful team. You’ve got to be as good, if not better, to be coming and settling into this group.”

Zungu, 28, has made a total of 15 appearances across all competitions for Rangers so far this season.