Liverpool legend John Aldridge has insisted that the Reds must now see Leicester City as big rivals as they seek to secure a top four spot this term, with the Premier League title gone.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were thrashed 4-1 by Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, a result which is considered by many to have ended their hopes of catching up to the Citizens, who sit at the summit.

Aldridge feels the league is now gone for Liverpool and has urged the side to make sure they finish in the top four, something which means next weekend’s meeting with Leicester is a game against big rivals.

He said post match on LFC TV: “Our season starts now. It’s [the title] gone. It was gone before this game in my opinion, but that is neither here nor there.

“We’ve lost the league, we’re not going to retain it.

“It starts now, Leicester away, one of our big rivals for for the top [four], the other three places.

“We cannot miss out on that top four.”

Liverpool have now lost three of their last five league games and sit in fourth spot on 40 points, three behind next weekend’s opponents Leicester.

Brendan Rodgers’ side were also in Premier League action on Sunday and played out a 0-0 draw away at Wolves.