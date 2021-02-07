Former Leeds United star Tony Dorigo is of the view that the Whites will need Gaetano Berardi in the squad due to the defensive injuries they have suffered this season.

Berardi is on his way back after recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered towards the end of last season.

The defender is set to return to training with the rest of the Leeds squad next week and Dorigo believes the Swiss will be welcomed back into the fold as he is great for the mood of the dressing room.

The former Leeds star stressed that he cannot wait to see Berardi back on the pitch for Leeds because of the way he gives 100 per cent for the shirt whenever he plays for the club.

He also feels that his return to fitness will be a boost for the squad as well as he will add to Marcelo Bielsa’s defensive options, especially with the injuries Leeds have in that area of the squad.

Dorigo said on LUTV: “I think he is a really important member [of the squad] for the camaraderie.

“We love watching him play, the wholeheartedness that he applies to every single minute he is out there in the White shirt is absolutely brilliant.

“We need him as well in the squad because we have got occasions when at centre-half we have had a few problems and that’s another body around the place.

“The lads will love to see him back and he can’t wait to get out there.”

Berardi has not played since July when he featured in a 3-1 win for Leeds over Derby County in the penultimate game of the Championship season.