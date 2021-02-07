Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo feels if the Whites can pick up just seven or eight more points then they will be safe from the drop in the Premier League.

Leeds are sitting in eleventh in the Premier League standings on 29 points and have a 14-point lead over 18th placed Fulham in the league table.

Surviving in the Premier League was the goal for Leeds when the season started and the side are sitting comfortably in mid-table at the moment.

Dorigo is happy to see the gap between Leeds and the relegation spots and thinks that given the campaign has shaped up, he believes the Whites are just seven or eight points away from confirming safety in the Premier League.

The former Whites star insisted that contrary to conventional wisdom, 40 points will not be needed to survive in the Premier League this season.

Dorigo said on LUTV: “We still have a nice big gap to the bottom.

“I don’t think 40 points will be needed to stay up, I think it will be less and therefore we are not looking at that.

“We are looking at seven or eight points and for goodness sake, if the lads playing anything like they have been playing, it will not be a problem at all.

“We are going to go past that.”

Leeds will look to avenge their previous defeat at Selhurst Park when they host Crystal Palace at Elland Road on Monday night.