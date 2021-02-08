Rangers technical coach Tom Culshaw has provided insight into how Scott Wright’s talents in the final third and and Jack Simpson’s composure in defence can add to Steven Gerrard’s squad.

Both Wright and Simpson arrived at Ibrox on deadline day deals, with the winger swapping Aberdeen’s shirt for Rangers, while the centre-back crossed border, arriving in Glasgow from Championship outfit Bournemouth.

Gers first team coach Culshaw has started working with both players on the training pitch and having seen both of them at close quarters is able to provide an insight into how the winter arrivals can make Gerrard’s squad better.

Culshaw highlighted how Wright’s creative and finishing abilities can add to the Gers attacking play in the final third, while adding how comfortable Simpson is on the ball, even defending higher up the pitch.

The Rangers technical coach backed both players to step up their games once they have fully settled in at Ibrox, stressing how their game fits the way Gers currently play under Gerrard.

Asked what he thinks Wright and Simpson will add to the team, Culshaw told Rangers TV: “Both of them are fresh young talented players and the club have been keeping an eye on them for a long time now.

“We should keep on wanting to improve the squad, but these two players will fit our style of play.

“Scott is a terrific player in the attacking half of the pitch.

“He can create, he can score goals.

“Jack is a comfortable defender who is happy to step into the play.

“He is happy to defend on the halfway line.

“So, both of them, once they have settled will be really helpful to the group and help us improve.”

Wright made his debut for Rangers in their 1-1 Scottish Premiership draw against Hamilton Academical on Sunday, and Simpson, who remained on the bench against Accies could feature when his team host Kilmarnock at the weekend.