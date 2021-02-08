Rangers technical coach Tom Culshaw is of the view that Ianis Hagi is starting to show why Steven Gerrard spent money to rope in him as he has started to reach the levels expected through hard work.

Hagi was added to the Gers squad permanently in the summer of 2020 following an initial six-month loan stint, arriving at Ibrox from Belgium outfit Genk.

The 22-year-old has been making the headlines recently with his stellar showings on the pitch and Rangers technical coach Culshaw is not surprised by his current form.

Culshaw is of the view that Hagi has started reaching the levels expected of him on the pitch and stressed how the midfielder has been working hard on picking up the rhythm of the Scottish game while preparing his body to adapt to the cut and thrust of Scottish top flight football

The Gers coach also revealed Hagi exhibits a fantastic attitude in training, insisting that his fellow coaches and players have been seeing his quality on a daily basis on the training pitch

“They [staff and the players] see this [great performances] from Ianis on a daily basis in training”, Culshaw told Rangers TV.

“He has got a fantastic attitude.

“I think he has been here just over a year and I am being really impressed with him both on and off the pitch.

“He is a young player, he arrived in a new country had difficult times but he has worked hard on his body, worked hard getting used to the Scottish game.

“And I think now we are seeing the benefits and the real quality and that is the reason why the manager has spent money on a special player like that, to win games.”

Rangers dropped points against Hamilton Academical in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday after being held to a 1-1 draw and will be keen on getting back to winning ways when they host Kilmarnock at the weekend.