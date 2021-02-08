Inside Futbol (IF): Sam, what do you remember about your experience at Chelsea?
Sam Dalla Bona (SDB): I obviously have great memories of Chelsea, a unique experience: living in London at the age of 17, playing with champions, learning about a new culture.
After the difficulty in the first few months due to the language and the young age, I would say that everything went great, helped by the coach [Claudio] Ranieri, Carlo Cudicini, [Marcel] Desailly, [Christian] Panucci, and also everyone.
There were crazy players, like [Jimmy Floyd] Hasselbaink and [Eidur] Gudjohnsen, there was an incredible atmosphere in the stadium. The top for a player.
IF: If you could go back in time, would you leave the Blues again?
SDB: Honestly, I didn’t want to leave Chelsea, I had received a [contract] renewal proposal.
The coach wanted to keep me, I got along well with my team-mates and I was fine in London. But if Milan call you, that Milan, at that moment, it became difficult to say no.
I could say that it was a mistake, but in football there is not much time to think about it.
IF: Frank Lampard was sacked and Chelsea chose Thomas Tuchel as their new manager: what are your thoughts?
SDB: I played with Lampard. Honestly, I wasn’t expecting it, because he is a Chelsea legend and I think he still deserved some time to prove that he is also a great manager.
But now, unfortunately, football has changed.
Clubs don’t wait any longer, either you are where the club wants with the programmes or you are immediately kicked out.
I don’t know Tuchel very well, I have never followed him that much. He trained Paris Saint-Germain with excellent results.
To see him he does not seem so charismatic, but really I have never followed him so well.