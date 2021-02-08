Fixture: Leeds United vs Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Leeds United have named their team and substitutes to welcome Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace side to Elland Road in the Premier League this evening.

The earlier fixture between the two teams saw Crystal Palace thrash Leeds 4-1 at Selhurst Park and the Whites will be keen to make amends tonight.

Hodgson’s side head into the fixture having won their last two games, beating Wolves and Newcastle United, respectively, while Leeds’ last outing resulted in a 2-1 loss at home against Everton.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa continues to be without defensive pair Robin Koch and Diego Llorente due to injury, with Adam Forshaw a long-term absentee. Rodrigo and Ian Poveda miss out and are expected to be unavailable for three weeks.

Pablo Hernandez is not in the matchday squad.

Bielsa picks Illan Meslier in goal, while Luke Ayling and Ezgjan Alioski operate as full-backs. Liam Cooper and Pascal Struijk play in central defence.

Kalvin Phillips slots into midfield, with Mateusz Klich, Stuart Dallas, Jack Harrison and Raphinha ahead of him. Patrick Bamford leads the line.

If the Leeds boss wants to make changes he can look to his bench, where options include Joe Gelhardt and Tyler Roberts.

Leeds United Team vs Crystal Palace

Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Struijk, Alioski, Phillips, Klich, Dallas, Harrison, Raphinha, Bamford

Substitutes: Casilla, Cresswell, Davis, Jenkins, Shackleton, Costa, Roberts, Gelhardt, Huggins