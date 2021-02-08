Leeds United right-back Luke Ayling has revealed that he is relishing going toe to toe with world class wingers in the Premier League in the likes of Newcastle United’s Allan Saint-Maximin and Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes.

Ayling has been one of the first names on the team-sheet under Marcelo Bielsa this season, with the Argentinian deploying him in both his natural right-back role and as a centre-back in the Premier League.

Leeds have crossed paths with all of their fellow Premier League opponents at least once this season and Ayling has battled it out with world class wingers, including Magpies star Saint-Maximin and the Foxes’ Barnes.

And Ayling revealed he is relishing the challenge of going toe to toe with the best wingers English top flight football can offer, a task which excites the competitor in him.

The defender admitted Premier League football is tough but stressed the opportunity to test their mettle against the best teams in England is what Leeds worked hard to earn.

Asked how hard it is to keep concentration for the full 90 minutes while playing against world class stars in the top flight, Ayling told LUTV: “Yes, it is harder [than the Championship] and a great challenge for everyone at the club.

“And for us as players, this is like the challenge us boys worked so hard to get, so yes, it is brilliant.

“Like me personally, I am coming up against all kinds of different wingers every week.

“I got Saint-Maximin coming on and playing against Harvey Barnes and then playing against the one on Wednesday [against Everton].

“It is exciting for me and I enjoy the challenge.”

Leeds’ defence have come under scrutiny for their shaky performances and Ayling and his team-mates have been working hard to fill the gaps as they go into the second half of the campaign with quality attackers gearing up to face them again.