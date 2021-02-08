Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar has revealed that he is not sure if his latest knee injury will require an operation, but is hopeful that he will be fit in time for the European Championship in the summer.

The Switzerland international received a major setback in Newcastle’s 3-2 win over Southampton at the weekend as he was forced off the pitch in the second half due to a knee injury.

Schar has damaged his left knee ligaments and is expected to be sidelined for an extended period, with his Premier League campaign possibly over.

Providing an update on his injury, the 29-year-old has explained that he is unsure if the ligament damage will require an operation to repair it.

However, Schar is hopeful that he will be back fit in time for the European Championship in the summer and has vowed that he will do everything to be in the Switzerland squad.

“I don’t know yet whether it needs an operation“, Schar told Swiss daily Blick.

“But I’ll do everything I can to be at the European Championship.

“The European Championship is realistic either way [with or without surgery.“

Schar has his contract with Newcastle coming to an end in the summer, but the Magpies could opt to trigger the one-year extension in his deal.