Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has issued advice to winger Jesse Lingard to knuckle down and keep working hard at West Ham United.

The Red Devils winger has moved to the London Stadium on a six-month loan spell in the recently concluded transfer window and scored a brace on his Hammers debut in a 3-1 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League, while starting his second game on the trot in the 0-0 draw away at Fulham.

Having struggled for game time under Solskjaer during the first half of the season, Lingard is keen on making the most out of the top flight minutes he clocks up under current boss David Moyes.

And Solskjaer is impressed with how Lingard has started life at West Ham, with the Red Devils boss lauding the 28-year-old for making a good first impression at his new club.

The Norwegian has issued advice to the winger to keep working hard, stay humble and continue his pursuit to get back to his top form.

“Jesse has started really well”, Solskjaer told a press conference.

“He’s gone down there, made a good first impression.

“He’s just got to knuckle down, work hard, keep his head down, keep improving his game.

“We know how good he is, just get a regular run in the team and then hopefully we can see the best of Jesse.”

Lingard will have to watch on from the sidelines on Tuesday when West Ham take on his parent side Manchester United in an FA Cup fifth round tie at Old Trafford.