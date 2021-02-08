Manchester City are considering Inter star Romelu Lukaku as an option to bolster their attack and his Manchester United past would not be an issue for the Citizens, according to The Athletic.

Sergio Aguero has less than six months remaining on his contract with Manchester City and has heavily been linked with ending his association with the club in the summer.

Manchester City’s other number 9, Gabriel Jesus, has a contract with the side running until the summer of 2023, but the Brazilian’s future at the club is uncertain too.

Pep Guardiola’s side have a decision to make regarding the striking department in the summer and have already been credited with an interest in a host of players.

Amidst links with a number of strikers, Manchester City are also considering Inter star Lukaku as a potential option to strengthen their strike force in the summer.

Lukaku’s association with the Citizens’ local rivals Manchester United could be seen as a problem in their interest in the striker.

However, it is said that the 27-year-old’s past with the Old Trafford outfit would likely not be an issue in the Premier League table-toppers pursuit of the player.

Though the Belgium international may not appear to be a Pep Guardiola player, he is highly regarded by the club and could offer something different to what the team already have in their arsenal.

Apart from Lukaku, Manchester City also have Southampton striker Danny Ings on their list of potential candidates for the summer.