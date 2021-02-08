Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has revealed that his side received enquiries for West Ham linked striker Adam Armstrong in January, but is surprised that no club pushed to sign him.

Armstrong’s performances for Blackburn in the Championship have seen him attract interest from top flight clubs, including David Moyes’ West Ham.

The Hammers are claimed to have considered an £8m offer for the 23-year-old in January and continue to track him as they plot a summer move for the striker.

Blackburn boss Mowbray has revealed that his club received enquiries from Premier League sides for Armstrong in the winter transfer window, with West Ham thought to be one of them.

However, Mowbray, who confirmed that he talked to a few Premier League managers about Armstrong, is surprised that no club followed their enquiries up with formal offers.

“Am I surprised [that Armstrong received no offers]? Probably yes“, Mowbray was quoted as saying by the Lancashire Telegraph.

“I’m not disappointed, but am I surprised? I thought the phone might have rung.

“I’ve had a conversation with a couple of Premier League managers but they’ve not been pushy, just enquired.”

Armstrong is currently the second top scorer in the Championship behind Brentford’s Ivan Toney, having netted 17 goals from 26 appearances so far.