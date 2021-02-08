Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo has stressed the importance of Raphinha managing to stay fit to feature consistently for the Whites, something which has not been the case for many of the club’s new boys.

The Brazilian winger has made an impact for Leeds since arriving from Rennes last summer and has played a key role in the Whites being in a comfortable mid-table position in their first season back in the Premier League.

He has four goals and as many assists to his name in 16 appearances for Leeds in the Premier League and has won over head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds’ new signings have struggled to stay fit this season, with both their new centre-backs, Robin Koch and Diego Llorente, out with long-term injuries.

Dorigo admits that he loves the fact that Raphinha is prepared to put his body on the line in order to be on the pitch for Leeds.

He pointed out that unlike the other new signings, the Brazilian has managed to stay fit and made an impact on the pitch for the Whites.

The former Leeds star said on LUTV: “What I like [about him] is that he has got that determination to get out there and play.

“I think he will play anywhere, whether it is on a beach in Brazil or on the cobbles, wherever, he just loves to play football.

“He gets annoyed when he doesn’t get the ball and of course, when he does get it, he comes alive, produces stuff.

“He is becoming a heck of a player for us and he is one of the new signings who is at least getting a run in the side and are staying fit.

“Unfortunately the others are struggling a bit.”

Raphinha will be looking to feature for Leeds when they take on Crystal Palace tonight in the Premier League.