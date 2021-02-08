Rangers star Steven Davis has revealed that Gers new boy Scott Wright has settled into Steven Gerrard’s squad very quickly and stressed the winger has a good energy about him.

Wright was added to the attacking options at Gerrard’s disposal following his arrival at Ibrox on deadline from Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

The winger was handed his debut in the Gers’ 1-1 top flight draw against Hamilton Academical on Sunday, clocking up minutes coming off the bench in the 78th minute.

Wright was a fixture for the Dons in the first half of the season and according to Davis, he has settled in very quickly into Gerrard’s squad, having plied his trade at a top Scottish club previously to his current Glasgow stint.

Davis added that Wright has good energy about him to match his quality and is looking forward to the winger and his fellow winter arrival Jack Simpson clocking up more minutes at their new club going forward.

Asked how well Wright and Simpson have integrated to the team, Davis told Rangers TV: “Yes, both the lads [have been involved], Scott obviously has been a little bit more involved.

“Scott has come in and it seems he has settled in very quickly already; it looks like he’ll bring something to the team as well.

“He has got good energy about him, good quality.

“So, looking forward to the two boys, seeing a bit more of them.”

Rangers are set to host Kilmarnock at the weekend in a top flight clash and both Simpson and Wright will be hoping to be involved in some capacity as they look to kick on at their new home.