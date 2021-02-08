Leeds United vice-chairman Paraag Marathe has expressed his desire to make the Whites a global brand like European heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain.

The Yorkshire-based club received a major financial boost last month, with the San Francisco 49ers raising their stake in the club to 37 per cent.

Leeds are hopeful that the new deal will help the club reach greater heights as they look to establish themselves as a regular fixture in the Premier League after spending 16 years away from the top flight.

Marathe, who has been appointed as the club’s new vice-chairman, is determined to ensure that the Whites achieve success on the pitch while also gathering the attention of fans across the globe.

He went on to express his desire to help the top flight side become a global brand like French champions Paris Saint-Germain by expanding the Leeds family.

Asked what his personal missions as the vice-chairman of Leeds are, Marathe told French magazine So Foot, “Making the team successful on the pitch and captivating the fan base we have around the world“.

“A real family needs to be created in and around Leeds United.

“Let Leeds become a real brand, like Paris Saint-Germain.

“We have to make it possible for Leeds to be that kind of brand.“

Though Leeds are only playing in their first Premier League campaign in 16 years, the Yorkshire outfit are determined to make significant progress soon.