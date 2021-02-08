Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk is of the view that the Whites have the best brand of football in the Premier League, but admitted that their desire to attack leaves their defence vulnerable at times.

The Yorkshire giants, who are playing in their first Premier League campaign in 16 years, have caught the attention of many with their style of play under Marcelo Bielsa.

The Argentine tactician’s philosophy has also seen the Elland Road outfit rise from the second tier of English football to mid-table in the Premier League.

Struijk, who has made 12 top flight appearances for Leeds this season, is of the view that the Whites play the best football in the Premier League.

However, the 21-year-old admitted that the Yorkshire outfit’s desire to play an attacking style of football often leaves their defence vulnerable.

“I think we play the best football in the Premier League“, Struijk told Belgian television channel Play Sports.

“It is nice to play so offensively and aggressively, but of course you still have to defend.

“Sometimes our intentions make that extra difficult.“

Responding to Bielsa being called ‘El Loco’ by many, the Leeds youngster explained that the Argentine is just particular with the finer details of football.

“Crazy? He’s just very detailed from a football perspective“, Struijk said.

Leeds will be hoping that Bielsa will extend his contract with the club beyond the summer and take the Whites to greater heights.