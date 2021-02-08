Former Rangers star Mark Hateley has insisted that Steven Davis and Ryan Jack make things tick for the Gers and feels the team struggle without at least one of them in the line-up.

The Light Blues dropped points in the Scottish Premiership for the fourth time this season as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Hamilton Academical on Sunday.

Though Rangers avoided defeat and kept their unbeaten run intact against Accies, Ibrox great Hateley is clear that the level of the Gers’ performance at the weekend was below their usual standards.

The former Rangers centre-forward also pointed out how Steven Gerrard’s side struggled without either of Davis or Jack in the starting line-up.

Stressing the importance of the midfield duo for Rangers, Hateley insisted that Davis and Jack make things tick for the side and allow the likes of Joe Aribo and Kemar Roofe flourish in attack.

“We just looked chalk and cheese from past games gone by and it was a real struggle“, Hateley said on the Rangers Ten10 Podcast.

“I know we left Steven Davis out today [Sunday; ed.] and with the likes of him making everything tick, I think that’s probably one of the problems.

“I think we need one or the other, Ryan Jack in the side, or both of them in the side to see and let Aribo and Kemar Roofe flourish.

“But, without them in the side, I think we really do struggle.“

After being left out of the starting line-up against Accies, it remains to be seen if Davis and Jack will return to the team against Kilmarnock this weekend.