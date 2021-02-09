AC Milan will only look at potentially keeping Diogo Dalot after tying down Hakan Calhanoglu and Gianluigi Donnarumma to new contracts.

Dalot is currently plying his trade at Italian giants AC Milan on a season-long loan from Manchester United.

The Rossoneri are impressed with Dalot, despite the player not being a first team regular under Stefano Pioli, and it has been suggested the Italians are considering whether to rope in him in on a permanent basis.

However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, taking a decision on Dalot’s future at the club is not the top priority at AC Milan at present.

The Serie A giants are currently trying to convince shot-stopper Donnarumma and midfielder Calhanoglu to sign new contracts at the San Siro.

And AC Milan are likely to address Dalot’s future at the club only after they sort out their permanent stars’ contract situations.

Dalot’s current contract at Old Trafford runs through until the summer of 2023 and it is uncertain whether the Red Devils are prepared to part ways with the young defender in the summer.

AC Milan do not have an option to make Dalot’s stint permanent in his loan contract and would have to sit at the negotiating table with Manchester United should they choose to buy him outright.