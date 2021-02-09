Arsenal target Junior Firpo would like to leave Barcelona in the summer in order to play more football at a different club.

Firpo was expected to leave Barcelona in the winter transfer window and several clubs were interested in securing his services.

AC Milan held talks to sign him and even Arsenal made a late move for him last month, but Barcelona refused to let him go as they could not secure a replacement; the Gunners have now been linked with plotting a summer swoop.

His future is likely to be under the scanner in the summer as well, especially with Barcelona needing to sell players in order to raise cash and stabilise their faltering finances.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Firpo is keen on a move away from Barcelona to experience a new adventure at another club.

He has been a bit-part player at Barcelona and wants to find the exit door in order to play more football somewhere else.

Arsenal are expected to be in the market for a left-back in the summer as they want proper cover for the injury-prone Kieran Tierney.

It remains to be seen whether they make another move for Firpo when the transfer window opens again at the end of the season.