Aston Villa paid Marseille an initial €11m for the services of midfielder Morgan Sanson and will hand the French club another €4m in the summer.

Sanson joined Aston Villa in the January transfer window from French giants Marseille on a deal worth €15m.

Dean Smith pushed the envelope to land the midfielder last month in order to further strengthen his squad following a solid first half of the season.

Money was tight at Aston Villa in the winter transfer window and the deal to sign Sanson was struck after Marseille agreed to take the payment in two instalments.

According to French magazine France Football, the Villans paid a fee of €11m when they signed Sanson last month as part of the agreement.

They are scheduled to pay the rest of the €4m in the summer and it remains to be seen whether that goes from Smith’s budget for the next window.

Marseille will also be due another €3m in performance-based add-ons depending on how Sanson and Aston Villa do going forward.

The Frenchman made his debut for Aston Villa in their 3-1 defeat to West Ham and was an unused substitute in their win over Arsenal at the weekend.