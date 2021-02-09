Fixture: Manchester United vs West Ham United

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has selected his starting eleven and substitutes for this evening’s FA Cup fifth round tie against West Ham United at Old Trafford.

Sitting second in the Premier League table, Solskjaer will be keen to make sure his side continue their momentum with a strong push in the FA Cup, starting with seeing off the Hammers tonight.

Solskjaer must make do without Paul Pogba, who picked up a thigh injury in Saturday’s 3-3 draw against Everton, while Eric Bailly and Phil Jones are also absent.

The last time the two sides met this season, in the Premier League in December, Manchester United ran out 3-1 winners at the London Stadium.

Solskjaer opts to hand Dean Henderson an outing between the sticks tonight, while at the back he goes with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Alex Telles as full-backs, with Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire in the centre.

Further up the pitch Solskjaer plays Fred, Nemanja Matic and Donny van de Beek, while Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial lead the attack.

If the Norwegian tactician wants to make changes then he can look towards his bench, where options available to him include Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes.

Manchester United Team vs West Ham United

Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, Fred, Matic, Van de Beek, Greenwood, Rashford, Martial

Substitutes: Grant, Shaw, Tuanzebe, Williams, Fernandes, James, McTominay, Diallo, Cavani