Ally McCoist admits that he cannot rule out Leeds United qualifying for Europe this season, but feels the Whites will fall short and it will still represent an acceptable campaign for the Whites.

Leeds moved up to tenth in the Premier League table on Monday night with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Elland Road.

The Whites came into the season with the sole purpose of staying in the Premier League after spending 16 years out of English football’s top tier.

But with two-thirds of the season completed, Leeds are now just five points behind Everton, who are seventh in the table and could be in the hunt for a place in Europe if they maintain their form.

McCoist does not feel Leeds are still there to challenge for one of the European spots this season, but conceded given the volatility of the ongoing season, anything still can happen.

He believes Leeds would be more than happy with a comfortable mid-table finish this term.

McCoist said on talkSPORT: “They do leave themselves a bit open defensively but also, they are a great side.

“Can they finish in Europe? I am not sure.

“With the way this season is going, anything can happen to be brutally honest with you and the way they are playing, they are more than capable of going and winning three, four or five games out of six and get themselves into that position.

“I don’t think they will, and I think they will be absolutely fine and finish mid-table, which would be more than acceptable.

“But you wouldn’t rule it out, would you, with the way they are playing and it looks as though there is no stopping them at the moment in time.”

Leeds will travel to London next Sunday when they will take on eleventh placed Arsenal, looking to push further up towards the top echelons.