Former Premier League star Owen Hargreaves has insisted with that the way Leeds United play their football, clean sheets will always be hard to come by for them.

Leeds recorded a rare clean sheet on Monday night when goals from Jack Harrison and Patrick Bamford helped them to beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Elland Road.

The three points took them up to tenth in the league table and they are now dreaming of finishing in the top half of the Premier League in their first season back in the top tier of English football.

Hargreaves conceded that getting the clean sheet was massive for Leeds as the way they play football, they will always struggle to stop other teams from scoring goals.

He pointed out that Leeds’ record this season suggests that there is no middle path for the side and they either play brilliantly and win or lose big.

The former midfielder said on Premier League TV after the win over Crystal Palace: “I think it’s [the clean sheet] huge for them. Let’s be honest, Palace didn’t offer much going the other way.

“They have got ten wins and ten losses and there are only two draws in there so they either win or they lose.

“That’s what they are – they are on a bit of a rollercoaster at times. When they are good, they are great but when they lose, they tend to lose quite big.

“Clean sheets are probably hard to come by for them because of the way they play and they play so open.

“But that today was very one-sided.”

Leeds have kept just seven clean sheets in 22 games in the Premier League this season.