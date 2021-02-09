Former Leeds United attacker Noel Whelan thinks if the club sell winger Raphinha in the summer then it would be a travesty, but he is not worried about the Whites losing the Brazilian.

Raphinha has caught the eye with his is stellar displays on the pitch in recent outings, with fans and critics alike lauding him for his attacking contributions.

His displays have not gone unnoticed and Raphinha has already been linked with potentially being of interest to a number of clubs.

Whelan thinks if Leeds were to cash in Raphinha in the summer then it would go against what they are trying to build at Elland Road and would be a travesty.

However, he is not concerned as he feels Leeds, with no financial issues, are unlikely to sell Raphinha and will know the longer they keep hold of him the more he will be worth.

Asked whether there should be worries about Raphinha’s future at Leeds, as potential suitors could come knocking on the door in the summer, Whelan said post match on BBC Radio Leeds: “They can knock on the door, but we are not a selling club, we are not a club in financial difficulties.

“We are rebuilding the team and he is part of this rebuilding process.

“And we are going to add other players in the summer as well that is going to compliment him and the rest of the players we have got at this football club, that is all it is

“If we sell him that is a travesty and that goes against everything what we are trying to do.

“And I do not think that the regime here, that is what they want to do.

“They are building, they are happy.

“It is like a fine wine, you hold it for longer and longer, he is worth more.

“That is Raphinha right now.”

Raphinha has signed a four-year-deal at Elland Road, arriving from Ligue 1 outfit Rennes in the summer of 2020, for a transfer fee of around the £17m mark.