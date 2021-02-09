Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has conceded that injuries to his squad have forced him to accelerate the process of getting Dele Alli back on to the pitch for the FA Cup clash against Everton on Wednesday night.

Alli was expected to leave Tottenham in the winter transfer window after spending most of the first half of the season sitting on the sidelines for the north London club.

The 24-year-old has been out of the squad recently due to an injury but is expected to be involved for his side’s FA Cup clash against Everton on Wednesday night.

Mourinho revealed that Alli has returned to training with the squad and is happy that speculation over his future has been put to bed after the transfer window closed last week.

He conceded that under normal circumstances, Alli would not have been fast-tracked into the squad but given the injury problems in the squad, he has no option.

Asked what changed around Alli, the Spurs boss said in a press conference: “Nothing changed. He’s not injured. He can train with the team.

“He went through a process of training with the sports science people and he jumped to train with the team yesterday.

“What changed is the speculation. People know he’s a Tottenham player and hopefully, the end of the speculation will end the questions about him.

“In a normal situation, he wouldn’t be considered for tomorrow but with the injuries we have, we have to accelerate his process.

“But I want him to be fully on board and we have to take on board his feelings. To have him for 10-15 minutes would be a big help.

“Started with something in his tendon and after that always bad feelings, muscular bad feelings around the tendon area and was not feeling comfortable.

“The process with the sports science people was having some days rest, then training with the sports science, then we had the information that he could train on Monday and today second session with the team.”

Alli has played just four times in the Premier League this season, but did play in the third round of the FA Cup against Marine FC.