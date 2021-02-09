Leeds United starlet Pascal Struijk has insisted that the Whites are not ready to settle for where they are in the Premier League table at the moment and are focusing on adding more points to their tally.

The Whites registered a 2-0 win against visitors Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday night courtesy of strikes from Jack Harrison and Patrick Bamford.

With their tenth win in 22 league outings, Leeds have racked up 32 points and are currently tenth in the top flight standings, 17 points clear of the relegation spots.

But Leeds starlet Struijk has insisted that his team are looking ahead, focusing on adding more to their points tally as they aim to the climb the table further and are not prepared to settle for what they have got under their belt at the moment.

Asked whether Leeds are confident of staying up with where they are in the table at the moment, Struijk told LUTV: “Well, I think the team looks at what we still can do and the points we can get.

“It is very good that we already have 32 points but we still want to get as many as possible.”

With Robin Koch along with Diego Llorente currently sidelined with injuries, Marcelo Bielsa has asked Struijk to step up and partner skipper Liam Cooper in the heart of the defence and he is enjoying his extended period in the senior squad in his preferred position.

“Yes of course, I am enjoying my game time [with an extended run in the centre-back position]

“And then I think as well, it builds the relationship with me and Coops, so that is good.”

Leeds are back on the road in the Premier League and are set to travel to north London to take on Arsenal on Sunday; the Gunners coming into the clash just one point and a place behind their upcoming opponents.