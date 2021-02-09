Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin has taken a dig at the club’s rivals Sunderland and their prolonged absence from the Premier League.

Saint-Maximin has made a massive impact on Newcastle since joining the club last year and has taken to the Geordie faithful.

The winger has taken to the club and city like a fish to water and is also involved in various charities in the north east city, endearing him further to the fans.

The Premier League calendar looking for Sunderland season after season https://t.co/hiPDQnS9SI pic.twitter.com/vRbzQWyluY — Allan Saint-Maximin (@asaintmaximin) February 9, 2021

The Frenchman has also absorbed the culture of the club, especially when it comes to rivalling Sunderland.

The winger posted a short video on Twitter, taking a dig at Sunderland and at their absence from the Premier League and wrote: “The Premier League calendar looking for Sunderland season after season.”

It is likely to further bring him closer to the Newcastle fans who love to make fun of their hated rivals Sunderland and the misfortune that has gripped them in recent years.

Sunderland were relegated from the Premier League in 2016 and suffered further trouble when they dropped out of the Championship as well and moved down to League One.

The Black Cats have so far failed to climb back into the Championship, but will be hoping to do so this season under Lee Johnson.

Sunderland are currently lying in seventh in League One, just one spot below the playoff spots.