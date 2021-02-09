Former Premier League star Owen Hargreaves believes Patrick Bamford has managed to shine in the top tier this season because he has the right manager in Marcelo Bielsa by his side.

Bamford came into the season on the back of a solid Championship campaign, but many believed he would again flatter to deceive in the top tier of English football.

However, Bielsa continued to place his trust in Bamford to lead the line despite his previous failure in the Premier League and the forward has produced the goods for him.

The 27-year-old has 12 goals in the Premier League this season and has managed to prove his detractors wrong.

Hargreaves stressed that the striker did not get a fair crack at the Premier League previously, but more importantly, he believes in Leeds he has found the right club for himself and in Bielsa, he has the manager who has got the best out of him.

The former midfielder said on Premier League TV after the win over Crystal Palace: “I don’t think he got a fair shot the first time around.

“[He is now] playing in a team where he is comfortable and they suit him.

“A lot of the Premier League players are depending on being in the right situation, the right coach and playing to their strengths.

“And Bamford has that with Bielsa.”

Bamford’s fitness record means he is likely to lead the Leeds line for the rest of the season with Bielsa very rarely choosing to change his top man up front.