Former Leeds United star Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has highlighted the work rate that Raphinha puts in apart from the goals, assists and creativity he adds to the Whites side.

Goals from Jack Harrison and Patrick Bamford were enough for Leeds to post a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Elland Road on Monday night and they moved up to tenth in the Premier League table.

Raphinha did not score or provide an assist, but was brilliant again for Leeds and was a constant threat for the Crystal Palace defence throughout the 90 minutes in west Yorkshire.

Hasselbaink pointed out that apart from his obvious threat in the final third, the Brazilian also puts in a lot defensively for Leeds as well and works hard off the ball for his side.

He also added that the winger is a willing runner as well and constantly looks to run into spaces in order to create room for himself and his team-mates.

The former striker said on Premier League TV after the game: “What he brings to the team is that he is very good going forward but also defensively, he does a lot of work.

“We give him a lot of credit, especially for his tricks, how direct he is and how many assists he finds, but he does a lot of work off the ball.

“You can see that he is enjoying his football and he is a very important person for the Leeds team.

“Good players also go into spaces without the ball, we don’t see that enough, players doing that but he does it.

“He makes space for his team-mates but also for himself.

“He is willing to run as well without the ball.”

Raphinha has four goals and as many assists in 17 appearances in the Premier League for Leeds this season.