Noel Whelan insists that relegation from the Premier League is no longer a threat for Leeds United after they beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Elland Road.

The Whites have moved up to tenth in the top flight standings as they sent Crystal Palace back to London empty handed on Monday night.

With the win Leeds are now 17 points above the drop zone and are just seven points shy of a European place with a lot of games left to be played this season.

And ex-Leeds star Whelan is of the view that relegation is not a threat to the Whites anymore and refused to put a ceiling on their ambitions as they are looking upwards with where they are currently in the table.

Whelan added that if Leeds keep on playing like the way they have played so far this season, maintain their flair and discipline, not a lot of teams will be able to handle them going forward in the campaign.

“Relegation is not a threat, it really isn’t”, Whelan said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“I think what we are now is looking upwards.

“Now that we have hit the 32, we have gone into tenth.

“Let us see where this can take us because when we keep playing like that with that kind of football and that flair and that discipline, there is not going to be many teams that can handle us.”

Leeds will be keen on adding another three points to their tally when they square off against Arsenal on Sunday; both teams played out a 0-0 draw when they met earlier in the league campaign at Elland Road.