Fixture: Manchester United vs West Ham United

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

West Ham United have named their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United side in an FA Cup fifth round tie at Old Trafford.

David Moyes has led the Hammers to sixth place in the Premier League and hopes are building amongst fans that he can deliver a good season at the London Stadium.

A run in the FA Cup would also boost West Ham and this evening Moyes takes his Hammers side to the home of his former team, Manchester United.

Moyes will have to make do without Jesse Lingard tonight, the player being ineligible to face his parent club.

Moyes picks Lukasz Fabianski in goal tonight, while at the back he plays Vladimir Coufal and Aaron Cresswell as full-backs. In central defence Craig Dawson pairs with Angelo Ogbonna.

In midfield, Moyes trusts in Declan Rice, Mark Noble and Tomas Soucek to control the game, while further up the pitch Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen support Andriy Yarmolenko.

The West Ham boss has options on the bench to shake things up if needed, including Said Benrahma and Manuel Lanzini.

West Ham United Team vs Manchester United

Fabianski, Coufal, Ogbonna, Dawson, Cresswell, Noble, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Yarmolenko

Substitutes: Trott, Diop, Balbuena, Johnson, Fredericks, Alves, Lanzini, Benrahma, Odubeko