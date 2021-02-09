Everton star Robin Olsen has revealed that training alongside a top shot-stopper in Jordan Pickford is making his own game much better with each passing day.

The Swede has so far registered seven appearances for Everton across all competitions since arriving at Goodison Park ahead of the current campaign, on loan from Serie A giants Roma.

With Toffees number 1 Pickford currently sidelined with injury, Olsen has started back-to-back Premier League games for the first time this season featuring in a 2-1 win against Leeds United and a 3-3 draw away at Manchester United, and is currently enjoying his stint on Merseyside.

The 31-year-old revealed that spending time with a top custodian in Pickford on the training pitch has raised his own game and stressed he is hoping to earn more chances as boss Carlo Ancelotti provides opportunities based on merit.

Olsen is relishing the fast-paced intense style of English football which sets the stage for a lot of duels with opposition attackers and feels it fits his own style of play well.

“I knew I would have the competition with Jordan but I have seen if I train well, I will get my chances and if I play well, I will get more chances”, Olsen told Everton’s matchday programme.

“Jordan is a really nice guy and to train with a top goalie makes me much better.

“You should want to improve yourself every day and I feel I am getting better all the time with Everton.

“We have a fantastic goalkeeper group – we can make jokes but when it is time for exercise everyone switches on, it is extremely professional and you need complete focus.

“In Italy, it is more tactical, you need to be in your position and do what the coach is telling you, ‘You pass the ball there, there’.

“Here, the players are so good, they already know what they are doing.

“I knew it would be fast but it is faster than I thought.

“I like it, I am big, there are more duels in England, it fits me.”

Everton are keen on keeping hold of Olsen beyond the current campaign by making his move permanent with the player also open to the switch.

And the Toffees will have to sit at the negotiating table with Roma when the transfer window opens in the summer.