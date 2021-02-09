Udinese technical director Pierpaolo Marino has stressed that Liverpool and Leeds United target Rodrigo de Paul has the talent to raise the quality level of any team he joins, but is hoping he does not move on in the summer.

Leeds chased De Paul during last summer’s transfer window and have continued to be linked with him, while Liverpool have also been listed as suitors of the Argentina international.

De Paul is expected to be in demand once again when the transfer window opens in the summer and Marino rates the midfielder highly.

Le Zebrette technical director Marino is hoping that the player will stay at the Stadio Friuli when the transfer window opens up in the summer.

He is sure though that whoever manages to land De Paul will be signing a player that will instantly raise the quality level in the squad.

“I hope [he will not leave] but whoever snaps him up next season will increase their squad’s talent and quality”, Marino told Italian radio station Radio 24.

“Even if as Udinese technical director I am hoping he will stay.”

The 26-year-old has been integral to Udinese under Luca Gotti’s so far this season, with him having registered 20 Serie A starts so far in the campaign.