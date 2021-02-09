Noel Whelan is of the view that Leeds United fans should be happy that Pascal Struijk is among the players Belgium coach Roberto Martinez is monitoring, as the Whites could potentially have another international centre-back in their ranks.

Struijk has played for the Netherlands at youth international level, but is also eligible to represent Belgium, where he was born.

And Belgium coach Martinez is keeping close tabs on Struijk’s development as he is considering calling him up to the Red Devils.

Former Leeds star Whelan is of the view that the club faithful should be happy at Struijk being linked with changing his international allegiance to his country of birth as the Whites could end up with another international centre-back in their ranks.

Whelan stressed that it is testament to Struijk’s talents that an experienced coach like Martinez is interested in him and lauded Leeds for getting him to this stage while also reserving praise for the hard working 21-year-old.

“Well, someone has seen something in the kid and it is a manager that has been around quite a long time in Roberto Martinez”, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the Whites beat Crystal Palace.

“He knows what he is doing and he has obviously seen a real talent in him there.

“So, that one goes down to credit to the club, getting him to this stage, down to the player for pushing himself and putting in the performances, but let us not take anything away from him

“He is on the verge of playing for probably the number one team in the world in Belgium.

“So, we should be happy we have got another international centre-half.”

Struijk has already applied for a Belgian passport and could potentially feature for the Red Devils when they face Wales, the Czech Republic and Belarus in World Cup qualifiers in March.