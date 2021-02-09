Marcus Rashford has stressed that Manchester United have shown this season that there are multiple leaders in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

Rashford has 16 goals in all competitions this season and has been one of the most important reasons why Manchester United are in the title race in the ongoing Premier League campaign.

The striker also captained Manchester United in their EFL Cup semi-final defeat against Manchester City last month and he conceded that he did not understand the gravity of the occasion due to the loss.

However, he admits that now he takes immense pride in the fact that he got a chance to lead the side he has been a supporter of all his life.

“At the time, I was just so angry, I hate losing to City”, Rashford told The Athletic.

“I probably didn’t appreciate the moment as much as I should have. I can’t help that, it’s just the way I am.

“But a few weeks later when you look back, it’s a moment of pride, you’re just very happy that you’ve managed to do such a thing for a club you’ve loved all your life.

“It’s a great feeling. I have the shirt hung up at home.”

The striker also stressed that it does not matter whether a player has the armband or not, he needs to show leadership on the pitch.

And he feels Manchester United have had many leaders stepping up to the plate throughout the season.

“Whether you have the band on or not, you have to be a leader.

“The more players we have as leaders the better the team is — it’s as simple as that.

“I think we’ve demonstrated it this season when different people have stepped up in different moments.”