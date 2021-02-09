Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that he is happy with how Robin Olsen has performed so far this season and stressed he has complete faith in his abilities, amid the shot-stopper having expressed his desire to stay at Goodison Park.

Olsen, who is currently on loan at Everton from Serie A giants Roma, has made seven outings across all competitions so far this season and has six months remaining on his Merseyside stint.

The shot-stopper has expressed his desire to remain at Goodison Park beyond the current campaign and Everton are open to making his move permanent.

And Ancelotti revealed he is happy with Olsen’s performances on the pitch so far this season and feels the Swede has been a good signing for his team.

The Italian emphasised that he has complete faith in Olsen’s abilities between the sticks, stressing he brings a lot of football experience to the dressing room.

Asked whether he sees Olsen being part of his long-term vision at Goodison Park, Ancelotti told a press conference: “As I said I think he is a good signing.

“He is an experienced goalkeeper.

“We are happy with his performances.

“He did a mistake against Newcastle because his leg slipped, but it does not matter.

“He did really well against Leeds.

“He is a good ‘keeper and we have confidence.

“We have trust [in him] because he is a good goalkeeper”.

Everton are expected to look to finalise Olsen’s permanent switch when the transfer window opens in the summer and the Swede will be looking to prove his worth further to his boss whenever he gets the opportunity to take to the field.