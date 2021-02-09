Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has indicated that managing to win games despite not performing at their best has been one of the reasons why the Red Devils are in the title race this season.

The Premier League giants lie five points behind league leaders Manchester City having played a game more than their crosstown rivals.

Dropping five points in their last three games has affected their chances of winning the title this season, but they still very much remain in the race with a third of the season left to play.

Rashford has the desire to win the Premier League for Manchester United again and believes this season has been the difference for his side as they have managed to show some sort of consistency in results.

The former striker feels that Manchester United have managed to win some games this year without actually playing at their best and insisted that they need to do more of it if they have to sustain their challenge.

“Every year is an opportunity for us to do it”, Rashford told The Athletic on his ambition to win the Premier League.

“This year is probably the biggest one we’ve had because we’ve managed to be consistent early on and put together results.

“There have been many games this year where we know we’ve underperformed as a team, but we’ve found a way.

“If we are to win things this season we need to carry that on and even improve it.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggested after the 3-3 draw against Everton that Manchester United are not in the title race.