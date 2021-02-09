Carlo Ancelotti has admitted he is aware of how desperate the Everton faithful are for their team to win a trophy and insists the Toffees are working hard to end their trophy drought as soon as possible.

The Toffees last lifted a major trophy in the 1994/95 season when they came out on top against Manchester United in a 1-0 win in the FA Cup.

Ancelotti’s team are currently chasing a European spot finish in the Premier League and are still in the running for potential silverware this season as they are alive in the FA Cup.

And the Italian revealed he is aware of the standards expected of his club and how desperate the Toffees faithful are for their team to end their trophy drought.

Ancelotti insists his team are working hard every day on the training pitch to bring silverware to Goodison Park as soon as possible, but stressed he is unsure whether this will be the season when they finally earn a winners’ medal.

Asked what impact he feels a first trophy since 1995 could have on Everton, Ancelotti told a press conference: “We are working for this.

“I know how Evertonians are desperate to win trophies.

“We are working on this.

“I do not know really now if this season is the right time [to finally win a trophy].

“What I can assure you is that we are doing everything to have a trophy here as soon as possible.”

Everton are set to host Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday in the FA Cup and will be keen on booking a place in the quarter-finals by registering a win at home.