Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes that given their current form Arsenal will not be looking forward to their Leeds United clash next weekend.

A 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Monday night helped Leeds to leapfrog Arsenal in the league table and move up to tenth in the standings.

Leeds are in good form ahead of their visit to Arsenal on Sunday and have won three of their last four games in the Premier League.

But Arsenal will be going into the game low on confidence, losing two of their last three games and earning only one point from those fixtures.

Following a run of five wins in six, Arsenal’s form has again tapered off and Hasselbaink feels at the moment, the Gunners are unlikely to fancy playing a side of Leeds’ intensity and style of football.

The former White said on Premier League TV after Leeds’ win at Elland Road: “One thing I know for sure, Arsenal don’t want to play them now.

“Arsenal, the way they are playing at the moment, they wouldn’t want to play Leeds because that will be a high-intensity game.

“How Leeds can play, it’s a worry for Arsenal.”

Arsenal were dominated by Leeds at Elland Road earlier in the season, but they did manage to earn a point from the game.